BTS-day-tour in the USA as a result of the multi-coronavirus | The music Journal Brazil

With a peak audience of what amounted to more than 380 Million Viewersthe The Festival of music in the house promote your the lineup the last two days, in the day 28. March (sa.) – Melim (19), Brian Behr (19: 30), Suricato (20), Gabily (20: 30), and Tropkillaz (21). On the same day: 29. March (so.) – Paula Fernandes (19), Julie & Argentina (19: 30), Mahmundi (20), Donatto (20: 30).

As a preventive measure against the pandemic, the corona virus, many of the artists, the dates of the concerts and tours to mark, and replace it with the live-streaming on the internet. With this in mind, the Universal Music and The Working Groups They decided to promote the The Festival of music in the houseinstead 20 to 29. Marchthe comes, with the participation of dozens of artists, most of them from the cast of the company. Presented in a format that is intimate and the shows are in 19 hours.

“We believe in the power of music and culture as a tool, to a great chain of support”said Paul LimaPresident of the Universal Music In Brazil.