Color office, the unexpected tone taken away from Lana del Rey to Iggy Pop at the Grammys

Dresses full of glitter, openings to the infinite, outfits that you will escape the classic black skirts and hyper-voluminous-were some of the trends we saw on the red carpet of the Grammy.

But there was more. Because if in the gala of the Goya the tone winner was the white, in the Grammy the color that caused a sensation was the grey.

Associated with the looks at work and school uniforms classic, the guests at the most important awards of the music changed, the imprint this tone that, according to their texture and variant, is also associated to the sobriety and sophistication.

Ariana Grandethe interpreter of ‘Thank u’, ‘ next’, came to the red carpet with a dress in this tone, signed by Giambattista Valli, who excelled for its mega skirt, several layers of tulle grey.

Ariana Grande, wearing a dress with several layers of tulle, in the delivery of the Grammy awards (VALERIE MACON / AFP).

See also





Lana del Reyfor his part, took a model with embroideries and stones, the brand’s Aidan Mattox that he bought last time at a mall. The fact: it was a finding of a sale. “I saw it and I loved it” -said in a note – and showed that what is expensive is not always better.

Lana Del Rey, with a dress bought in the season of discounts (Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP).

See also





Iggy Popon the other hand, were encouraged to a classic suit and lines are impeccable. The details that came out of the conventional: took him without a shirt on (only with the vest) and flat sandals with rhinestones.

Iggy Pop, with a suit without a shirt on (REUTERS/Mike Blake).

Orville Peckinstead, he took this tune to play and to reinvent the look cowboy, with a wide-brimmed hat and a mask with fringe included.

Orville Peck, with a reminiscent look cow boy.