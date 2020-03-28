Famous donation to combat coronavirus make,

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
17


United States Of America.- Many stars reacted to the crisis in the world because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. In addition to the home by the stay, in order to prevent further infections, have brought their contribution to the management and repair the damage, Covid-19.

Some, like the singer Rihanna and Taylor Swiftor entrepreneur, the fashion as Donatella Versace and Giorgio Armanithey have their contribution, and some fans are concerned thousands, others millions, of banks, food, the Covid-19.

Then some that have already made your contribution.

In this note:



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here