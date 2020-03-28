Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the role of a physical altercation in the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

I won Taylor Swift the fight with the Kardashian-West? 2:39

(CNN) – Things took a dramatic turn in the season premiere number 18, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

The spectators had been accustomed to the continuous fights, the remained of the sisters for years, but the situation reached its peak between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney, shocked the fans.

It all started when Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner denied that Kylie Jenner has much to sick for a flight to Paris and attend a fashion show.

Kim assured that regardless of how sick you come to work is always a compromise.

If I were on my death bed, the same,” said Kim. “Mama is so very used to it… that and I when we are Khloe sick… (Kourtney), you are important things,” he added.

And was there when the tension went to another level.

“You act as if I do not even mie***. You have this narrative in your head. Not, not, not, mention you literally iodine*** if you can,” replied Kourtney.

Then, Kourtney starts to beat you is physically to Kim, and the dispute is only amplified.

You can see for yourself in this video:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVfi4Vzm2qI(/embed)

It seems, however, that the dispute remained.

Two weeks ago, Kim a photo with Kourtney in the dece published on Instagram: “Are you the bbq sauce of my sweet mustard @kourtneykardash”.