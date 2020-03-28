Kim Kardashian is of the view that the ex of Khloé as a brother

The story of Khloé and Tristan came down a few days before the birth of True, in april 2018, when the light went out of a series of videos and photos of the athlete in the company of several women. Despite the rumors, the couple decided to go ahead and they took therapy, but in the year 2019, the reflectors, put on Tristan, if it is in connection with Jordyn Woods, best friend of Kylie Jenner and a person who is very close to the family.

©@khloekardashian Khloé with her little daughter, True, who holds on 12 april, two years

A new chance?





After E! Newsthe NBA player, has been very a lot of time in the vicinity of your daughter and your former spouse. The state of emergency in the health sector, Tristan Thompson took advantage of the quarantine, in order to be close to her daughter, who in a few weeks, met two years ago.





The informant said that the players “have been much True” and “taking advantage of this time to see, outside of the tennis courts for the family”. Since the global pandemic, the season 2020 was exposed to the NBA, so Tristan you focused on your children

©@realtristan13 Tristan is insured, a lot of time on the side of their daughter and the mother, but a source, you are together as a couple





“You spend more time with Khloé and True, that if you find in the season,” the source said- “it was good for you, you on a regular basis. Khloé is with the quarantine very seriously and remains in the house, a value of True. No dates for the play with the sons of their sisters, or to visit your family, only with Tristan. He often visited the house of Khloé and is in constant communication, if you are not with them. But they are not back together. They are together, the education and upbringing of True and give you the chance of your parents at the same time in his life,” he added.