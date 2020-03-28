Lana Del Rey is confirmed for Glastonbury 2020

This year the Festival Glastonbury will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. And in recent months there have been a number of speculations about the actions that will be in charge of musicalizar this great feast. At the moment there are few confirmed, and which has been added to the list is Lana Del Rey.

Previously Emily Eavis, one of the organizers of the festival, gave the hint that two of the artists had not been headliners ever at Glastonbury. And last night (February 12), was when I finally Eavis announced that one of them was Elizabeth Grant:

I am very happy to announce that we have the incredible Lana Del Rey. I think that is his only festival in Britain, which is even better. Several times she was close to touching, and for one reason or another not happened and this year, she was one of our first confirmed.

Emily stated that to get to Lana was really a challenge and confirmed that their performance is scheduled for Friday in the iconic Pyramid Stage. As well as expressed how incredible it is to have the singer who had one of the best albums in the past year.

Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will have playing on the Pyramid stage this year. pic.twitter.com/Ti0iE399qM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 13, 2020

Lana Del Rey adds to Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross as the only acts officially confirmed for Glastonbury 2020. However, after the problems that arose by the sexism in the posters of the festivals, the organisers stated that Glastonbury will feature a lineup equitable in terms of gender.

“Our future has to be 50/50,” said Emily in an interview. And he adds that it is a challenge, but the acts there are. It also explains that when you view the posters Glastonbury past, he realizes that he has always counted on most bands with male gender. But ensures that they are already working on it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qolmz4FlnZ0(/embed)

Profile picture via Facebook Lana Del Rey.