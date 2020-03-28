Rihanna donates inputs doctors in hospitals from New York | people | entertainment

The singer Rihanna contributed to the care of the extraordinary medical material for hospitals in New York city.

The post was about her Foundation, ” Clara Lionel-includes gloves, gowns, gel, disinfectant, and masks; and it is worth $5 million.

“As we can imagine this year, never would have, like COVID-19 changed so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or from wherever, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world“, according to the press release, established by the artist in 2012.

The funds also support the local banks of food to serve, the communities at risk and the oldest in the United States; acceleration of the tests and the attention in countries such as Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and capacities, and additional support for the local population.

In addition, the training of employees in health, prevention and control of viruses in countries in the first line of the answer COVID-19.

“We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 the preparation”, closes the write.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomofor the gesture , the artist had thanked before the emergence of coronavirus.

“I would like to thanks to Rihanna and her Foundation through donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as other materials essential for the state of New York”said Cuomo.

“We would like to thank you for your help and many others were involved in the relief efforts,” added the authority.

In this contribution, the total donation of $700 00 Rihanna was in earlier days. Artist, the recently-their latest song title Believe It.

The single recorded in collaboration with party Nextdoor, the return of music to the artist for three years in the he is not a new topic means. (E)