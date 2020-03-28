Rihanna returns to the music after a long break

Rihanna to sing back in the world of music after a long period in which the interpreter stopped, and she devoted herself full-time to his line of make-up and clothing Fenty.

The return of the singer of “Work” is a collaboration with the rapper Party Nextdoora composer from Canada, released their new song, “Believe It”.

To be the long-awaited return of the now entrepreneur, took many by surprise. As his musical career, Rihanna had to rely on their social networks-to date, and a snippet of the new song on their accounts. Their fans were not long in attention and soon received hundreds of messages full of emotions.

The song was adopted by the fans of the singer, but it seems to not be sufficient, because you ask, keen to ensure that the interpreter will throw you to your next cd.

WHERE IS YOUR ALBUM WE NEED THE DAMN ALBUM pic.twitter.com/cjoaks6wAh — Luke (@Luke Perry) March 27, 2020

Rihanna going back to Code after the singing 5 words pic.twitter.com/3W1r4CTmkA — Coach (@EdgarMuturi) March 27, 2020

Currently, the video audio official “BELIEVE IT is reproductions of” already over a million.

Although the music industry has been forced to change and adapt to this new way of life, keep in the house to prevent the transmission of Covid-19the musicians and singers have not been intimidated by the terms and conditions of the health and followed, throw your music-productions, for example Dua Lipa with “Future Nostalgia”, their second studio album; Selena Gomez the music video published to her new single “Dance Again,” and the British group Little Mixback with a new song, “Break Up Song”.

