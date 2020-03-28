Seadi invites fans to submit videos for the new name for the clip | The music Journal Brazil

The singer-and-songwriter Jessie Reyez what is the long-awaited debut album, Before The Love Came To Kill Us. Recorded in the studio, and the project has 14 tracks and it shows that Jesse is flying high. The CD, the album has only two guest appearances: Eminemon-the-air Coffinand 6lack in Imported. This work is now available on all digital platforms for the Universal Musicabout With Island Records.

The main part of the work reflects on the wet by a lyric so tight, and a storytelling the fort, which gives a deep insight into the emotional experiences that are generated through the love, through the Loss, identity, and religion and Policy.

According to the same concept, you Go also what’s with the dark music video I. Director Ross La-La-La-La-La, a video visit to some of the experiences of the previous videos, Reyez, such as the loss of a partner, and the hope of a reunion in the afterlife.

The images bring to life the vulnerability and the raw Format, will appear in the course of the project, which were also released on the singles so far, including the track Imported with the participation of the 6lack, that you have received Gold Certificatethe song empowered Ankle, and one of the last Love-in-the – Givek, who has already a mileage of more than 15 million streams worldwide.

Reyez, brings his life experience into his music and confirms his account of authenticity, empowerment and awareness-raising. It is a working solid since, as he his hit The Imagesin 2016, that it has received Certified Platinum, the.

While it is, of descent, Colombia, Jessie Reyez collects more than 1 billion streams around the world.

Check out the new album from Jessie Reyez: