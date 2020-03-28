Shakira fragrances is not changed by the anti-bacterial gel for the support in the time of the coronavirus | Shows Awakens America

francisca, welcome
the house we would like to inform
to all of you, a reality
the cases of the coronavirus
contiúan on the rise and also
acts of kindness.
in this ocasón a very
love for all of us
shakira
announces exits
produccón of your perfumes but
all for a good cause.
the Colombian singer and her
partners began to
produccón a gel
anti-bacterial for a donation to the
government of Spain,
and entreárselo the citizens
for use as a
prevencón of the coronavirus.
carlos: qé good mood. is a
multi-national has worked
with compías such as prada,
carolina herrera, and expected to
this has inspired other companies to
to help the accession
the poblacón, all of these
company
multi-million-dollar-and this
entrepreneurs billionaires
with a thunder of two can
help so many people
this act
I’m sure it was the idea
shakira. is a incentive,
huge . so many actors and
characters here