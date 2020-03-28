Taylor Swift, he shares his thoughts of the incident with Kanye West at the VMAs 2009

Photo: AP

Taylor Swift decided share your reaction in front of one of the most infamous moments of pop culture: his incident with Kanye West in the MTV VMAs 2009.

In view of their return after the award ceremony to recognize the music of this year, the singer decided the entry in your diary, give, about what he thought that night, when the rapper he interrupted his lecture after winning the Best Video Female by ‘You Belong With Me’.

10 years ago Kanye West took the microphone from Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech at the #VMAs and made one of the most infamous moments in the show’s history. “I’mma let you finish, but…” pic.twitter.com/mhXooktaXJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL)

August 26, 2019





“Hey Taylor, I’m very happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but you Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! Of all the times!”the argument of the West was, it went viral.

“If you tell me that one of the biggest stars of the music would jump on stage and announce that you thought that you have won should be on live TV, then I would have said ‘This is not really happening in real life…”, wrote Taylor 10 years ago.

Well… apparently… if it happens

“Say, if you had told me that Kanye West would have been focus number one of of my week, the media and my part in the VMA you would have looked into the eyes of the “crusaders”, he later gave Swift.

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night after earning the award for the Video of the year for their anthem ” LGBTQ+ ‘You Need To Calm Down’.