Taylor Swift, you share the music of women who have inspired you Shows

Mexico city, Mexico. The American singer Taylor Swift shared via your social networks-a list of 51 songs, all of the women who inspired me and have accompanied at different times of your life.

Like some of the songs on your list-music: 4 Non Blondes “What’s Up?”; Dido “White Flag”; Shania Twain “You’re Still The one”; Kelly Clarkson “Just Missed The train”; Shakira with “Underneath Your Clothes”, among others.

The composer shared a message in addition to the publication of its list of the musical, she said: “These teachers guides to me, melodic, the lyrics, mentally, and emotionally, without even knowing it. And I thought that you had not known most of these women will be forever I will be thankful”.

Finally, who is also an actress, said, the idea of this list of songs of different artists, is about the women’s month, in the month of March, the day for eight the international women’s day is:

“At the end of the month, the story of the woman, I wanted to make a play list with songs and artists to make music that was the soundtrack of my life for a time, a phase, a journey without end in the bus and training, my driver’s license and driving alone, screaming into a brush for the hair, and decide in the last instance, I wanted to make”.