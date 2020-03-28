The pieces of Suzy Cortez and Mia Khalifa to conquer followers

Mia Khalifa and Suzy Cortez they are two of the most sensual women on the social networks. Both models tend to share many pictures that occupy tiny garments that they conquer to their followers.

Recently, the winner of Miss Bumbum 2019 shared a snapshot that fell in love with all their fans.

The brazilian appeared wearing a lingerie set very elegant, embraced with a scarf and white completing the look with beautiful jewelry.

Suzy bragged about the tattoo that has the face of Lionel Messi, it has self-proclaimed his number one fan.

The model launched a beautiful look to their followers, making it clear that, in addition to having a gorgeous body, has a face that is unequaled.

‘New material on ONLYFANS (my page is private) Photos and videos of infarction already know how to!! RUNS IMMEDIATELY TO SUBSCRIBE THERE IS A PROMOTION $3!!!! Is of death pictures and videos exclusive’ (sic), wrote the brazilian, adding more details on his exclusive material.

Quickly, that publication reached 3 thousand 148 Likes and 57 comments, by which their fans will let them know how much you want it.

“Cute I love you’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Beautiful heaven’, ‘My love’, ‘Super beautiful, an honor to follow you’, ‘Super beautiful’, ‘you Are amazing, I love you” (sic).

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa, who rose to fame some years ago as an actress in adult films, it impacted the users of the digital platform, to show off your sculpted body and endless legs.

The woman acendencia lebanese mimicked the attire of Suzy, and ported a set of lingerie in pastel shades.

Mia also used some long socks, and covered her with a robe color bone, finishing the look with natural makeup.

‘My Betty Drapper After Dark Dreams came true, link in my bio. @theblaisejoseph HMU: @gabriellamsharma’ (sic), she wrote the also the author next to the photo, adorning the text with an emoji very tender.

In a short time, the postcard reached 277 thousand 571 Likes and dozens of messages full of love.

“Give me a blow’, ‘you’ll Never cuts the hair’, ‘I fell in love with this session’, ‘Oh my God, the set and your, perfection, Bravo!” (sic).

With information from Instagram @suzycortezoficial, @miakhalifa and Wikipedia

Cover: Instagram @suzycortezoficial and @miakhalifa

With images of Instagram @suzycortezoficial and @miakhalifa