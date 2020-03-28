VIDEO: The dress that you used Lana del Rey, the Grammy awards it was a decision OF LAST MINUTE!

So he confessed to the singer Lana del Rey to your step the red carpet of the last edition of the Grammy awards, where he was nominated but did not took any gramophone.

The singer was one of the best dressed of the gala and the design you used, very Art-Deco style of the 20s, captivated the glances of the photographers covering the red carpet at the event.

However, this garment was not the first choice of Wool, in fact she went to a mall nearby to buy a belt for the dress that I already had ready, but between shop and shop he was able to see this design in silver with fringe at the bottom of the skirt and was flechada.

Immediately bought it, made some adjustments in the bust part and combined it with some eye gatunos very pronounced, to shine at the Grammys 2020.