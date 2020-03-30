♫ TAYLOR SWIFT AND CHOOSE “BREATHLESS” BY THE CORRS AS THE THEME, BUT IT HAS IFLUIDO

To commemorate the Month the history of women, Taylor Swift has compiled a list of 51 songs , with the music of the women who have inspired you in your youth.

Even if the songs are cemented mainly on the territory of the ‘ 90s, the selection of the singer and composer include a collection of musically diverse artists, from Annie Lennox, Stevie Nicks and Melissa Etheridge to B * Witched, TLC, and Liz Phair.

And justifies Taylor:

“At the end of the month, the story of the woman, wanted to make a list of songs and artists who made the music that was the soundtrack of my life for a time, a phase, a journey without end in the bus and training, my driver’s license and driving only. scream , a brush for the hair, and decide, finally, I wanted to make music “.

And experience:

“I see these women as my mentors in the distance, they taught me how the music really someone can magic make life easier and more. This teacher directs me, melodic, lyrically, spiritually, and emotionally, without even knowing it. And even if not, I know most of these women, you will always be grateful “.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NXnxTNIWkc(/embed)

The highlights of her list, including the success of of 1992 4 Non Blondes “What’s Up?”, Meredith Brooks, “Single-Top-Ten-1997”, “B_tch” and the song won the Grammy Award Sheryl Crow, 1996, “If It Makes You Happy” Jewel’s 1995 ‘Hands’ TLC ‘, the 1999.1 hit single’ Unpretty ‘, and Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006’ Like A Star ‘the list complete.

Only a few weeks ago, Swift, she played with the standards of the genus, the in your video “The Man”, to interpret the denture and the facial hair made the role of an entrepreneur selfish.

This is the list:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzerbXFwGCE(/embed)