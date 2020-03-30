10 surprises that Marvel introduced in the Comic-con 2019

During the Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego, united States Marvel demonstrated that there is life after Avengers: Endgame. In addition to presenting to The Eternals as the highlight of the fourth phase of the MCU, the studios announced advances of their original series and movies.

In addition to announcing the return of much-loved characters, such as Loki and Hawkeye, Marvel announced big changes in its future. Now we know that Thor will be an essential part of the fourth phase of the MCU, but will be accompanied by Jane Foster in a very important role.

We also learned that Blade will return to the cinema. This time, it will be Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) who will take the reins of this character.

In 10.mx we are still in shock by the revelations that Marvel did, but we want to help you organising your calendar for the next few years. With so many surprises and content, what we’ll miss is the time to see it all.

Calendar of Movies

1. Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

Scarlett Johansson will return to the role of Natasha Romanoff, accompanied by David Harbour (Hooper in Stranger Things), in the role of Network Guardian. We will also see Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as a Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

2. The Eternals (November 6, 2020)

The superhero team will be integrated by these stars: Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and Angelina Jolie as Thena. The tape will be directed by Chloé Zhao.

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Starring Simu Liu, this film will show us the true Mandarin, played by Tony Leung. Will also count with the participation of the star asian Awkwafina.

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (may 7, 2021)

The story of this film will join the plot of the series WandaVision. In it, we’ll see Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to join forces with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

5. Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)

In addition to bringing back Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, this film will present a female version of Thor, played by Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster. The director Taika Waititi will be in charge of the project.

Calendar of series will arrive exclusively to Disney +

1. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (fall 2020)

Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) must join forces to fight back to Baron Zemo, who will be played by Daniel Brühl.

2. WandaVision (spring 2021)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) will this series along with Teyonah Parris, the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who we met in Captain Marvel.

3. Loki (spring 2021)

The trickster favorite of everyone will return to the MCU with this original series, played again by Tom Hiddleston.

4. What if…? (summer 2021)

The first animated series in the MCU will have many stakeholders that we have already seen in the role of superheroes, now in the dubbing of his characters. The story will present alternative realities that will give us a lot to think about.

5. Hawkeye (fall 2021)

Jeremy Renner will return to his role as Clint Barton in this series, where we will also meet the character of Kate Bishop.

