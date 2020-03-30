30 movies coming to Netflix in the month of April – The Galilean

+









The club of five ” (photo: Handout) The club of five ” (photo: Handout)

If you have exhausted ve all titles in the series, and don’t know what you see, you can be sure of that! The platform 31 new movies in the month of April will be. There is a long for every taste: comedies, dramas, classics, romance, suspenses, and anime. Check it out!

DAY 1No

A Gentleman From The Internal

Jaded with the world of fashion, entrepreneur, Jean (Anne Hathaway) gets a little help and inspiration from those you least expect it: Ben (Robert De Niro), a trainee, a widow, and septuagenário.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Powerful

After the success of the event, Miss usa, the FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) back in action, if one of the winners of the competition, and the presenter is kidnapped.

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks stars as Forrest Gump, a man is innocent that is seen involved in almost all the major events of the decades of the 1960s and 1970s.

From Kokuriko Hill

Japan is preparing to host the Olympic games, and the time a reporter for the school, and the fight to save the club is under threat from the authorities, who think only of themselves, and of the progress.

PomPoko: The battle of the raccoons

Transactions in real estate are driving the raccoons, the wild, of the Tama hills. But they are gearing up for a fight.

The life in the Wind

The master of animation, Hayao Miyazaki, tells a story inspired by the life of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the plane, a Zero of the Second world war.

The memories of this movie

If you want to spend your vacation in a city where nothing happens, she is in love with a girl, in a house in the desert. But what is the connection between them is real?

DAY 3

Coffee & Kareem

The police just right, the coffee you try to be nice for your son, his girlfriend and ends up uncovering a criminal conspiracy. Now, the trouble is on the right side.

The house of paper: The phenomenon of







To understand why, in all the world, The House Of Paper this provoked a wave of enthusiasm for a charismatic group of robbers and their teachers.

10

A Love To A Thousand Weddings

In the different versions of the same-day Jack the chaos giant, and a potential of the romance in the marriage of his sister staring at the guests hard.

The Big Fight

Equipped with a magical mask, a boy, 11 years old, enters into a competition to fight to be free. Much confusion comes from there!

Tiger tail

In New York, and Grover (Tzi Ma), reflect the love of the past, and his departure reflects to Taiwan, where he would return later with her daughter Angela.

The club of the five

The jock, the nerd, the promenade, the Princess, and a mad break through the social barriers in the school, the punishment of the Sabbath.

Go

When it comes to a large occurrence, it is suggested to live to your escort girl on a “vacation” among the living in exchange for a couple of days. With Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

Jaws, jaws 2, jaws 3 and jaws 4: The revenge







Steven Spielberg has created the success in the adaptation of the novel by Peter Benchley a great white shark terrorizes the fictional town of Amity Island. In the first film, Amity Island to recover from the attacks of the killer shark begins, but the diver is missing, and an accident with the boat, to think of it, the chief of the police, the worst.

Through a franchise, is the third function, which indicates when a baby great white shark enters the park, and the Director decides it is for a new ride, as soon as the mother is angry and comes in the spread of the panic. Finally, after another deadly attack on a shark, Ellen Brody, and if enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean, but it is a great white shark follows her there.

12

The Strange thing is that We all Love

During the U.S. civil war, a soldier takes refuge in a girls ‘ school. His arrival awakens the sexual tension, the cause for dispute, and only the peace and tranquility of the place. The direction of Sofia Coppola. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.

The atomic

With the death of a spy, an agent Lorraine Broughton you need to missing an important document, find out who the traitor is, and you still get out of this life. With Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and John Goodman.

17

Sergio







In the Wake of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, Wagner Moura) is after the mission in the most insidious of his career.

22

The silence of the swamp

The author of the crime novels she discovers that the links between politicians and the local mafia is in Valencia (Spain), and is involved in a kidnapping in real-time. Pedro Alonso, (The House Of Paper).

The 24-hour DAY

The Rescue

What is a rake (Chris Hemsworth) is about to lose a mercenary with nothing to save after they have been recruited, the son of the boss of the mafia, who sits in prison.

26

Made in America

A pilot is an informant for the CIA and is using his contacts in the government to smuggle cocaine for Pablo Escobar. And With Tom Cruise.

27

The father, in a Double dose of and The father, in the Double-dose to 2

In the first movie, a father-in-well-meaning, the you get, is the ex-husband is macho, to be his wife. It was a visit to the family as soon descamba in a war, the father against his father. Already in the continuation of life, that would be too good for these two parents, the children share education, up to the grandparents. For a macho role, and the other is too soft. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

The 30-DAY

The risk of love







In the company of the father, and no one the son of the owner knows what the ceiling is. But things get complicated when he falls in love with Paula, and he says that he came from a poor family. With Giovanna Lancellotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Lellê, and The Griphao.

Lies Are Dangerous

To inherit a caretaker with no money, the property of the old man answered. But the heritage comes with dark secrets, betrayal and danger.

Hot, Beautiful & Sexy

The four friends share tips, seek and maintain relations in Rio de Janeiro, a city so glamorous as you are. With Carolinie Figueiredo, Cacau Protásio, Lyv Ziese and your Own.

Drifting Up To Date

The dragons are on the menu, the crew, on the Thursday, in the Zaza on a hunting trip. If you miss it, on an empty stomach are the least of your problems.

