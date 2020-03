A-Rod, J-Lo and the challenge of baseball

Posted at 17:36 ET (21:36 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020 Playback



0:39





Written at 21:18 ET (01:18 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





2:44





Published at 19:52 ET (23:52 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





0:57





Published at 19:43 ET (23:43 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





0:32





Posted at 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





0:38





Posted at 14:39 ET (18:39 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





0:59





Written at 00:55 ET (04:55 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





2:47





Written at 00:35 ET (04:35 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





2:25





Written at 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT) on Sunday, 29 March 2020





2:09