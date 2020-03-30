“A special announcement”: the father of Beyoncé shows that you have a terrible disease | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- The father of the interpreter Beyoncé and also artist As long as Knowles, Mathew Knowleswas disease in a special tv breast cancer.

Mathew, the 67 years old, he made the shocking revelation to the journalist Michael Strahan for the daily show Good Morning Americaduring an interview, broadcast on Wednesday, the 2.October.

In a short clip-sharing in social networks through the program, you can see how the father of Beyonce is out of the question, as was neither you nor your family faced with the terrible disease.

For his part, Knowles he shared on his account Instagram, a photo for the invitation of their supporters, the interview, in which he “special announcement”.

Mathew Knowles mother of Beyoncé, Tina Knowles-Lawson, they divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage. How will remind, the husband of 67 years, he was as manager their daughters and Destiny’s Child, grouping to which it belonged, the interpreter Halo.

According to reports, the relationship between Mathew and Beyonce turned curious in recent years, however, as it seems, currently, are in good agreement.