Andy Polo shares a photo to encourage in the Trench North and points out that he never went on to play for Alianza Lima | Universitario de Deportes | Instagram Sports

In full quarantine, several footballers peruvians have opted to use their social networks to be trained. Andy Polothrough your account Instagram, answered the questions of his thousands of followers. The selected national remembered the times encouraged by University of Sports in the Trench North and marked distance with Alianza Lima, the classic rival of the club of his loves.

The player of the Portland Timbers, was asked if he had ever encouraged in the bar popular of the ‘U’ and he responded with a photograph of you next to his friends in the grandstand.

“Those times… do Not laugh”, is the text that accompanies the snapshot of yesteryear.

Also, another cibernauta asked if at some point in your career would you evaluate the possibility of playing for Alianza Lima, rival University.

The response of the Pole was blunt: “NO.”

