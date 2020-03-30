Angelina Jolie is the most powerful of the MCU

But the messages begin with the Eternal. Angelina Jolie made her big appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, in addition to the other members of the cast of the movie Chloe the Northern water tribe, to be confirmed to be in the role of Topic, which in the comics is the first leader, the Eternal in the Land, and it seems like a role tailor-made for the actress. Diamond has always wanted to interpret, to Cleopatra in the cinemas, and Topic you are almost there. It is one of the timeless older of the Marvel comics, which have their origin in Ancient Greece, and it ended in a long passage through the history of human beings. She even went so far as to work in the industries, the hidden billions, so do not be surprised if some of the connection between the sea and the deceased, and Iron Man in the MCU.

And if we talk about the powers, and that Angelina Jolie will not be shorn close to the Thor, Scarlet Witch, or even the Captain Marvel comics, with Brie Larson. As a fan of comics, well, you, Topic has both the speed and the power, and the ability of the regeneration of knowledge is involved. You can fly, create illusions, transform matter, and the abilities of telepathy and teleportation.

For me, the biggest surprise is the love and the Make-up for the sundance film festival came with the Thor: and was the God of thunder. At one point in the presentation, the film’s Director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson known, the film that bring out a female version of the God of thunder, Jane Foster would be given, and he will be lived by none other than Natalie Portman, who played the role in two early films, the land of Thor, and now it is back WITH full force.

See also: