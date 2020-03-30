Angelina Jolie is the most powerful of the MCU

It took 11 years, but the universe of Film from the Marvel Studios has finally brought a film with a woman. Captain Marvel and introduced to the heroine, Brie Larson for the MCU, a good portion of the female roles for his heroines, but, will increase fortunately, this number. Two of those additions came up with the name, the weight is on the panel, Marvel Studios, hosted by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman.
Two of the actors, the most excellent and talented of their generations, of whom the heroine in the stage 4 of the game, which officially begins in the year 2020. In fact, it starts with the first heroine in the MCU, and, finally, you have your Film on the floor: the Black widow, was confirmed, as a prelude to the events of Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: was Infinite.
But the messages begin with the Eternal. Angelina Jolie made her big appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, in addition to the other members of the cast of the movie Chloe the Northern water tribe, to be confirmed to be in the role of Topic, which in the comics is the first leader, the Eternal in the Land, and it seems like a role tailor-made for the actress. Diamond has always wanted to interpret, to Cleopatra in the cinemas, and Topic you are almost there. It is one of the timeless older of the Marvel comics, which have their origin in Ancient Greece, and it ended in a long passage through the history of human beings. She even went so far as to work in the industries, the hidden billions, so do not be surprised if some of the connection between the sea and the deceased, and Iron Man in the MCU. And if we talk about the powers, and that Angelina Jolie will not be shorn close to the Thor, Scarlet Witch, or even the Captain Marvel comics, with Brie Larson. As a fan of comics, well, you, Topic has both the speed and the power, and the ability of the regeneration of knowledge is involved. You can fly, create illusions, transform matter, and the abilities of telepathy and teleportation. For me, the biggest surprise is the love and the Make-up for the sundance film festival came with the Thor: and was the God of thunder. At one point in the presentation, the film's Director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson known, the film that bring out a female version of the God of thunder, Jane Foster would be given, and he will be lived by none other than Natalie Portman, who played the role in two early films, the land of Thor, and now it is back WITH full force.
This is a surprising news, it turns out that the output of the show after the ” Thor: The Dark world was far from peaceful, with the actress always dissatisfied with the handling of the studio in relation to Patty Jenkins, who would be the first choice to direct the film, but one that years later led to the Film Wonder Woman. Portman appeared on the stage of hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it literally took the Mjolnir, and the fans have started to speculate what this will mean for the next film by Taika Waititi. Of course, those who know the comics, do you not, that is a bit weird, because the idea of Jane Foster, to the hammer of Thor, and becomes the new goddess of thunder has already happened in the Comics, and now it promises to be a great heroine in the MCU’s – what do you think should be in the movie, the A-Force, a group that brings together the super heroes of Marvel comics and was indirectly introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum. Join in the Topic of Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor, Natalie Portman, and Captain Marvel, Scarlet witch, Valkyrie, wasp, rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is a very charismatic and capable. The future of comic books is actually a female, and now two of the biggest names in Hollywood in a new Phase in the cinema.
For me, the biggest surprise is the love and the Make-up for the sundance film festival came with the Thor: and was the God of thunder. At one point in the presentation, the film’s Director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson known, the film that bring out a female version of the God of thunder, Jane Foster would be given, and he will be lived by none other than Natalie Portman, who played the role in two early films, the land of Thor, and now it is back WITH full force.
This is a surprising news, it turns out that the output of the show after the ” Thor: The Dark world was far from peaceful, with the actress always dissatisfied with the handling of the studio in relation to Patty Jenkins, who would be the first choice to direct the film, but one that years later led to the Film Wonder Woman. Portman appeared on the stage of hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and it literally took the Mjolnir, and the fans have started to speculate what this will mean for the next film by Taika Waititi. Of course, those who know the comics, do you not, that is a bit weird, because the idea of Jane Foster, to the hammer of Thor, and becomes the new goddess of thunder has already happened in the Comics, and now it promises to be a great heroine in the MCU’s – what do you think should be in the movie, the A-Force, a group that brings together the super heroes of Marvel comics and was indirectly introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum. Join in the Topic of Angelina Jolie and Jane in Thor, Natalie Portman, and Captain Marvel, Scarlet witch, Valkyrie, wasp, rescue, and Shuri, and Okoye, and we have a team of super-heroes is a very charismatic and capable. The future of comic books is actually a female, and now two of the biggest names in Hollywood in a new Phase in the cinema.
