Angie Varona dazzles in mexican beach with a cute swimsuit | TRIBUNE

Tulum, Quintana Roo.- The source model cuban, Angie Varonathrough your account Instagram shared a hot picture where she posed next to a palm tree in cloths minors.

It is worth mentioning that in the last days dazzled in beaches Mexicoas recently blew beauty in Tulum, where she modeled their finest outfits bathrooms in front of the sea.

See you under the palm trees,” he wrote.

In just four hours, his last post currently has 55 thousand 895 ‘I like’, in addition to 349 comments, with excellent interactions of admirers.

Baby.”

Beauty.”