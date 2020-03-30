Angie Varona turns on Instagram by posing in tiny bikini from your bath | STAND

Mexico city.- The model cuban, Angie Varonathrough your account Instagram shared a hot picture in which he can be seen wearing a tiny bikini from the privacy of your bathroom.

In the snapshot shown at the celebrity wearing your sexy figure in front of the mirror while modeling a swimsuit, black with white points, stealing the sighs of his followers.

Find a sexy girlfriend like me,” he wrote.

By now, your last post has 126 thousand 397 ‘I like’, in addition to 843 commentsin which we read various message hot.