As in the Champions League, a model tried to break in to the Super Bowl by the year 2020 in a bathing suit, but was stopped

This weekend, the NFL he had his party with the most anticipated of the season, the Super Bowlan encounter that pits the two best teams, on this occasion, the Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49ers. As in any mass event, there was a significant operational security deployed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, an area that housed the grand final.
About 65 spectators were present in the stadium and enjoyed the show of american football and the starring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at half time. But when the duel newly started, a fan tried to put a brake on the action.
The instagramer Kelly Kay tried to jump to the field with the simple goal of attracting attention and promoting your account in the popular social network that belongs to Facebook. The model wore a bathing suit pink under your black dress, but was stopped just when he jumped to the field. As reported Daily Mail, spent a night in custody and had to pay a thousand dollars to be released this Monday morning.
This Monday Kay joked about what happened on Instagram: “Do what you want, when you want, life is too short to repent. Thank you NFL for welcoming me”.