Cepillín reveals that she used to liven up parties, narcos, among them ‘the Lord of The Heavens’ | the TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- Cepillín, whose name is Ricardo Gonzalezrevealed that in the nineties came apresentarse in children’s parties, drug traffickers, among them Caro Quintero and Amado Carrillo Fuentes, alias ‘the Lord of The Heavens’.

During the program In their Battlesof TV Azteca, comedian mexican, famous for his characterization of clown, commented:

I was hired (Amado Carrillo) for a party and even gave me a centennial because it was a christening. How are you going to be able to zoom in to important people of that level? No. You get, payaseas, you greet him. It was a christening: bolus, it gives me a centenarian, give thanks, apart from I paid. I speak of the nineties”.

Cepillín said that at that time not investigated the identities of the people who hired him for the presentation and admitted:

I was treated like a king, as a magician, I was paid very well”.

And added:

The artist goes where he is engaged. All of a sudden you talk about “There’s a party here in Hermosillo, much, much.” You go there and when you arrive you realize that you’re in a party of famous people, but in a different way”.

The famous clown Cepillín admitted that in the nineties was presented in the festivals of the drug traffickers



Gonzalez held that once it is found Roberto Gómez Bolaños, ‘Chespirito’ and María Antonieta de las Nieves, ‘The Chilindrina’, although they always denied it.

A detail that caught our attention was what was said by the comedian at the end of the interview, when he revealed that those who did were rude in one of his presentations was the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, and his former wife, Angelica Rivera.