Check out the five films to support the runners in quarantine.

The majority of the population, without the leave of the house, and for this reason referred to as the coronavirus, the fans of the race are trying to create the adjustment to the new reality, to do special programs at home. In addition to the training aspects for a way to watch kill the nostalgia of the event that some of the blockbuster movies that deal with the topic.

As in any sport, of all of the events of the race were put on hold or cancelled. The The State he made a guide with details on all of the major races in Brazil, before the pandemic of the coronavirus. It is worth noting that many of the tests, the placed on ice. Check out the guide, and a list of the five movies are a must-have for racing fans.

The RACE

It’s the story of Jesse Owens, stories, Stand in the 30 told. The work, to show what her life was like, in addition to his professional achievements. The film also deals with the races in the Olympic games of 1936, when Owens ‘ four gold medals (100-and 200-meter dash, long jump and relay 4 x 100 meters) in the Germany of the nazi era of Adolf Hitler.

THE ATHLETE

The Ethiopian Abebe Bikila was the first African to win an Olympic marathon and the first man to win back-to-back races. In the 1960s, in Rome, was famous for running barefoot, because the shoes would interfere. Four years later in Tokyo, he won a placed the gold medal with more than four minutes advantage on the second.

IN SEARCH OF A MIRACLE

Robert Walker lives in a personal drama, and he sees the race as a way to overcome the difficulties through the life. Ralph has over 14 years old, and his mother is passing through a serious illness and it is unknown to them.

CHARIOTS OF FIRE

The winner of the academy award for best Film in the year 1982, it tells the story of Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams, the athletes who hope to compete in the Olympic games of 1924 and in the United Kingdom. Liddell is a missionary, Catholic, Scottish, very religious people, and Abrams is the son of a Jewish family.

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE

The movie that gave Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar, this is about the depression. Lawrence makes a romantic evening for two, with Bradley Cooper. Pat, the name of the character, Cooper, is a young man trying to recover from a traumatic separation, and return to live with their parents. He tried to control hard, the world economic crisis and the increase in bi-polar and I think the race is one of the walking trails.The Pet corresponds to Tifanny (Lawrence), a young man who was also in the emotional upheaval.

