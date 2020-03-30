Confirm 16 Selections for the Gold Cup 2019

You’re now ready to dispute the Gold Cup 2019, that will take place from 15 June to 7 July, where they will participate 16 teams, including the mexican.

The Cup will be played in 15 cities in the united Statesfinal will be at Soldier Field in Chicago and will have a special game in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The selections that will be participating are: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, the united States, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Canada, Martinique, Curaçao, Bermuda, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

The next 10 of April the draw will be made for groups to visit the matches concerned, in which the tricolor will be head of group, and is one of the favorites to win the competition.

Photo: Twitter