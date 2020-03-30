Confirmed for the next 13 Marvel movie after the Avengers Ultimate

Doctor Strange, in the reign of madness on 5. May 2021

From the very beginning, Marvel Studios, such as the mixing of data flows with the new stuff. With so many new players come in, and Doctor Strange, after the success of the Olympic games in 2016.

Benedict Cumberbatch back in the role of the Witch after the upcoming appointment, but the big news in the cast is Elizabeth, the Scarlet Olsen.

Spider – man 3 – 15. July 2021

It is the last production of hero in the MCU (and the rights to the character from Sony) could. Tom Holland back on stage and Jon Watts, the Director, as well as in the first two movies must.

Another aspect is that the film helps to embrace the products of Sony such as Venom and Morbius in the MCU.

I love the Thunder 5. November 2021

For a long time it seemed as if Marvel Studios is just the first. It was like that with Iron Man and Captain America. I have the trio as the most important part of the Avengers, was in the final stages a little bit of luck.

In this new work, by Taika Waititi, the main event promises to be Jane Foster, as experienced by Natalie Portman, who as the Mighty Thor.

Step 5

Black-panther-2 – 6. May 2022

From here, it is already in stage 5 of Marvel Studios. And is anyone really surprised that the Black Panther is getting a sequel?

The first, in the year 2018 at the earliest, it was a huge success at the box office and was acclaimed by critics. After the death of the great Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a super-hero, you ‘ ll have to find the others, one enemy at a time.

Captain Marvel 2 – In The Year 2022

Since Captain Marvel the first billion for Marvel in the year 2019 was, at the latest, speculate people continue.

And it’s happened again, with Brie Larson in the lead role. The Hollywood Reporter says that it will be published, in the year 2022. The film still does not have Directors, such as Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the filmmakers of the first one, it will only be a producer.

Man – Ant-3 – 2022

Scott Lang, the man-ant, it was more of a hero in the MCU, in order to have good luck. The character will be a trilogy, which is completed with Paul Rudd returning to the role.

The direction is again in the second half, Reed, who had commanded in the first two shops. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Evangeline Lilly should come back as a Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and Hope Van Dyne, the Wasp.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

The development of the ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3). it was very strange, up to this point. First of all, the film’s Director and screenwriter James Gunn pointed to, after you re-discovered a few of your posts making fun of serious topics like child abuse and rape, but later on the staff of Marvel comics, is convinced that Disney recontratá it.

This led to a delay in production, but Marvel doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. The film begins with the production on James Gunn’s end, the new team suicide for DC. That is, until the year 2021.

The Fantastic Four

The first major group in the Marvel comics, has returned home. After the continuing failure of the Fox and the Fantastic four their first venture will follow in the MCU, and that he will be curious to follow-up.

With their dynamic in the comics, it is similar to how the Marvel Studios is doing all of the things. Anyone who knows a good doctor doom does not appear, now?

The X-Men.

The history of the X-Men, which has been going on for almost two decades is finally over. With the massive failure of the Phoenix is Dark, there are those who will say that the mutants are going to stick it in the fridge for a number of years to show up in the MCU. There is a good chance that it will not happen until 2024.

The Blade

The fans waited for the majority of the announcements that were made at the San Diego Comic-Con that by 2019, but that was pretty amazing.

In addition to the disclosure of the blade in the MCU, I found out that the award-winning, Mahershala Ali will play. The anti-hero has appeared in the cinemas in the footsteps of Wesley Snipes.