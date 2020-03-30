Disney postulated to 13 Avengers to be nominated for an Oscar for “Endgame”

Avengers: Endgame became the end of an era in the genre of the cinema of superheroes and now, seek their place in the Oscar-2020. Despite the fact that many asked for the nomination of Robert Downey Jr. for his performance as Iron Man, Disney has decided to take no risks and ran it 13 members of the cast!
Disney just publish the full list of names that are “put to consideration” of the Academy, in search of that may be selected for a nomination. This does NOT mean that they are already in the race for the Oscar.
Among the list, are also directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who would compete for the statuette for Best director. Disney also believes that the tape with the superMarvel heroes it deserves a space in the category of Best Film.
Avengers: Endgame premiered on April 26, 2019 and immediately gave the talk for its duration, of three hours and two minutes.
Although many fans loved the culmination of this stage of the world Marvel, recently, major figures in Hollywood have spoken out against the films of superheroes. This could be a major obstacle for that Disney arrive at your objective of getting with statuettes this year.
The 13 of January of next year, will be announced the nominated officers that the Academy will be selected to compete for the Oscar. The awards will take place until 9 February 2020, so there’s still time for Disney to keep adding names to the list.
Below, we present to you the 13 Avengers that Disney ran to get a Oscar nominationin the category of Best supporting Actor, and Best supporting Actress.
Full list of the Avengers nominated for the Oscar:
Best supporting Actor
1. Robert Downey Jr. /Iron Man
2. Chris Evans/Captain America
3. Mark Ruffalo/The Hulk/Bruce Banner
4. Chris Hemsworth/Thor
5. Jeremy Renner/Clint Barton/Hawkeye
6. Josh Brolin/Thanos
7. Paul Rudd/Scott Lang/Ant-Man
8. Don Cheadle/War Machine/ James “Rhodey” Rhodes
Best supporting Actress
9. Scarlett Johansson/Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
10. Gwyneth Paltrow/Pepper Potts
11. Zoe Saldana/Gamora
12. Karen Gillan/Nébula
13. Brie Larson/Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel
