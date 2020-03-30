Edison Flores and Renato Tapia ensure not to know the porn star Mia Khalifa and Sasha Grey: “Who will be? [VIDEO] Sports

To avoid getting bored during the quarantine, which aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Edison Flowers and Renato Tapia made a live broadcast via Instagram. One from United States and the other from Hollandboth selected are encouraged to answer fun questions of their thousands of followers. However, one particular query was the one that most caught his attention.

When almost all of the questions seemed to be focused on football, his companions in the Blanquirroja and anecdotes as a player, a user is encouraged to ask who they preferred between Mia Khalifa and Sasha Greytwo popular exestrellas of adult videos.

The question did not take him unprepared to Tapia, who quickly pointed out unaware of who it was.

“Do not know”said the midfielder.

For its part, ‘Ears’ it showed, stupefied, and said do not know who were the female in question.

“Who will be?”added.

Finally, Tapia he stressed that possibly were actresses in Hollywood and that perhaps they had participated in a well-known film of Marvel.

“You must be actresses. Should come out in Avengers, for sure”concluded.

VIDEO: Edison Flores and Renato Tapia ensure not to know the porn star Mia Khalifa and Sasha Grey

