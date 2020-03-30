Escuchá the new single of party Nextdoor & Rihanna “Believe It” — SPE

Party Nextdoor returns with his very coveted fourth album, Party mobilevia OVO Sound. Party mobile includes the hit “Believe It“in addition to Rihannaa cheerful song of the authorization PND, in cooperation with the icon of pop. Party mobilealso, the proportions of figures such as Drake and Bad Bunnyis the first album native Toronto in three years.

Party mobilethe title is inspired by the fact, listen to music, manage, is a statement about the PND, one of the artists, the composers and the most influential of his generation. Over a period of 15 songs, PND crumbles and deals with issues such as the reconciliation with the errors of the past, the inner turmoil, the self-knowledge and personal growth.

The album comes after a series of songs and videos that you created by tension on the project, as the subject last, the contemplative “SPLIT DECISION”, and “THE NEWS” and the hit “LOYAL” with Drake, amounted to 203 million accesses to the platforms. “LOYAL” also had a video premiere Adult Swim as well as the participation of international star Bad Bunny, which appears on the official remix.

With excellent reviews and a masterpiece to share with the world, as far as the fans arrived. Escuchá Party mobile.