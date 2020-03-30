Excavation search of the body of Rachel Cooke was unsuccessful | Video | Univision 62 Austin KAKW

Read transcript

don’t know for cándo is this

process. something important to

to mention is that his lawyers

they asked that from now on

forward any media

take ídeos on the case.

after 15 years of researching the

desaparicón of a young girl,

authorities of the county

williamson received a track.

carola: according to the sheriff

county williamson,one of

their official seía a

track. the body of rachel

was buried in a

property . the authorities

excavated ore than 18 inches

depth in a peímetro of

1522, after that four

canines indicated that they have

sniffing out human remains.

on the scene were

detectives from several agencies.

the sheriff of the county nguyen

are the said that from a

principle estaá aware of

the possibility that the

track not significaá nothing.

“this could be a false

alarm. if you were the

family of rachel, queían

this track was

researched and that is

exactly what we are

doing.”

rachel desaparecó 10

January 2002. according to

witnesses,three men did not

identified was

driving through the area where

was view porúltima time. in

screen you can see your

portraits spoken.