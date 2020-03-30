Facebook began to hide the likes on the posts to take care of people’s self-esteem

The impact of social networks the their consumers is considerable, especially when it comes to the self-esteem of young people. For some of them, compare the “I like it” to have their publications made by other users is usually a common practice, because from them is measured relevance of your content for its followers.
This type of practices could be harmful to mental health and that is why Facebook has begun to hide the number of likes that gets a publication in an official way. It is important to highlight that anyone who publishes even be able to see them, but the followers do not have that ability. That way you do not there will be competition between creators of content.
The claim to carry out this configuration in the social network had been informed earlier this monthbut now it has begun to run in an official manner, although only in a country: Australia. It should be remembered that the same thing happened when Instagram carried out the same action since it began running in Canada in April and for July expanded to six more countries.
According to the characteristics that were implemented in Instagram, Facebook will show the total number of users interacting with a publication through either “I like it” or other type of reactions. Instead, it only displayed the name of a person accompanied by the text “other”.
“We are doing a test limited in the that counts I like, reaction, and display of videos you make private on Facebook. We will collect comments for to understand if this change improve the experiences of the people,” were the words of a spokesperson for the company at the specialized site TechCrunch.
In addition, the same employee of the company Mark Zuckerberg he explained that the decision of expand the extent to around the world will depend on if the reaction of the people is good or bad, as in not currently scheduled to implement the tests in other countries of the world.
Facebook wants to achieve the goal that people feel comfortable expressing themselves on the social network and focus on the quality of the content they occur before thinking if you will like the other. The other end of which is to avoid the tendency of users to granted likes only by the fact that other thousands of people performed that action. That is to say, it is intended to generate a hearing more and more critical.
While both social networks are part of the same company, the tests have also begun to carry out in Facebook because it is intended to collect your own datasince both applications have relations, dynamic and very user disimiles each other.
A research carried out by the same means american in 2017, revealed that while the conversations in publications could impact in a positive way in the spirit of the people, the likes generating a spiral of envywe , as users used to compare the routines of daily life with the times glamorous of celebrities or influencers.
When we began testing the feature in Instagramthe network received messages of discontent on the part of some influencers. An example of this was Jem Wolfie, a young australian who publishes content related to physical conditioning with 2.7 million followers. She criticized the provision for so Instagram I had removed a tool for to measure the impact of their publications and the money that could generate through them.
Despite the problems advertising and economic that could create for some people, the core axis of these measures has been established from the new position and commitment responsible in the programming of social media with the mental health of its users.