Festival Lollapalooza-Chile will have its version in the house via streaming | Music | Entertainment

Santiago –

The festival Lollapalooza-Chile will offer, starting this Friday, 20 concerts via streaming, after being suspended in Santiago by the ban on mass events by the coronavirus.

The initiative, called ‘Lolla at Home’, includes presentations of some of the national artists that were going to be present at the festival, live from their places of quarantine, which will be transmitted through the account of Instagram contest (@lollapaloozacl).

Artists such as Javiera Mena, Kidd Tetoon, Lucybell, Zaturno, Yorka, Fernando Milagros, Polimá Westcoast and Ceaeseall chileans, will present successively during the whole weekend, on the same date that should have been done its original version in the O’higgins park in Santiago.

“We join the call to stay at home to take care of ourselves and others. We’ll be the ones that will go to their homes. The national artists have taken on a role of solidarity with their followers and have opened their homes to get to theirs and to accompany them in these days of emergency. There are that stay at home and waiting for us to bring back into our home, the O’higgins Park,” says the producer Lotus through an official press release.

The version 2020’s megafestival Lollapalooza, who is going to perform in Santiago and Buenos Aires between the 27th and the 29th of march, had to the legendary american rock band Guns N’ Roses as the head of your listnext to artists like the rapper american Travis Scott, the band of new york’s The Strokes, Lana del Rey, the singer and exvocalista of No Doubt Gwen Stefani and the indie group Vampire Weekend, among others.

Chile became the first destination outside of the united States to receive the festival Lollapalooza, which began in the united States in 1991 and has also extended to Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany and Israel. In Brazil, the edition of Sao Paulo scheduled for 3, 4 and 5 April, was also suspended. (I)