Finding a car could be key to solving the disappearance of a young girl 16 years ago | Univision 62 Austin KAKW

The January 10, 2002, Rachel Cooke, 19, went out with his walk-man yellow in the arm to jogging four miles, as I used to do on a daily basis. But he never returned to the home of his parents in the city of Georgetown, in central Texas.

This month, after more than 16 years, the finding of a car Pontiac Trans Am “could be key” to determine what happened that morning, stated authorities.

“This is the first time that we actually have a tangible evidence,” said Shawn Dick, attorney of the county of Williamson.

Authorities found the sport utility vehicle in Dallas, after receiving a tip. The auto, white color, match with the one described by witnesses questioned in the case and is linked with several persons of interest in the disappearance of Cooke, said the county sheriff Robert Chody during a press conference.

Experts of the Federal Bureau of Investigations examining looking to collect evidence.

“I’m not a DNA expert, but if there is evidence in that vehicle, we are confident that it can still be good,” said Chody.

Witnesses were assured in 2002 that they saw a car with the same features that was on Navajo Trail, and then turned towards the south by the Neches, about 100 meters from the house of Cooke, in the day that he disappeared. The last person who saw the young man was a neighbor. Cooke was walking on the trail to Neches to cool off at the end of your sport session, recalled the Austin-Statesman.

In April of last year, the sheriff’s office announced the opening of a unit with detectives, volunteers are responsible for reviewing unsolved cases. The disappeared of Cooke heads his list, as reported by the medium.

The finding was entered into with moderation by Janet Cooke, the mother of Rachel.

“Maybe this is really something or maybe not, it is difficult,” he said. “I have been, as you know, in this way. There are things that come and go, but I’ll let these guys do their job and when I tell you that it is time to celebrate, then celebrate”.

The Department of county Sheriff Williamson said he would not give up until Rachel gets home. Janet Cooke shares that sentiment.

“I’m here for the long term. I’m not going to go. If this is nothing, then there is nothing and we are going to next,” said the mother.

The authorities reminded the community that the reward offered for tips that lead to solving the case, offered by the FBI and the family Cooke, is $ 100,000.

Rachel has two cherries in the shape of a heart tattooed on his left shoulder and a black star on her left foot, near her pinky finger. I was studying at San Diego Mesa College in San Diego, California, but had returned to Texas for the winter holidays, according to the sheet issued search by the FBI.