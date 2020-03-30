Five awesome cosplayers of video games that will make you sigh

The cosplay it is a trend that has taken hold in recent years. The word comes from costume play, which means “to interpret a costume”. It is an activity that involves creating and wearing costumes referring to well-known characters; well of be of comics, movies, manga or, of course, video games.

As well, there are many people who has been dedicated to create their own cosplays, display them on social networks and at special events like Comic con. Some do full time, and get incredible results, very close to how they would look on the characters in reality. That’s why they call cosplayers.

Not all the time is as well. The cosplays are often customized versions of certain outfits. Some people make their own costumes, something more provocative than others, and beyond the quality of the cosplay, end up gaining many followers in social networks, thanks also to their physical attributes.

That’s why we’ve brought you a list of five attractive women that have been highlighted by cosplay:

Jessica Nigri

Jessica Nigri it is one of the most well-known in this sector. Has done many cosplays of video games like Pokémon, World of Warcraft, Super Mario Bros, Sonic, Overwatch, The Legend of Zelda, League of Legends, as well as references to tv series, anime and even memes.

Nami Almighty

Nami Almighty published all the time in the process of creating their cosplays. Has played characters of Kingdom Hearts, Monster Hunter, Overwatch, League of Legends, The King of Fighters, etc.; as well as anime characters like Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Kill la Kill.

Lilia Lemoine

The well-known Lady Lemon it is a cosplayer of argentina. Has been interpreted particularly to the characters of Magic the Gathering, Marvel, dc Comics, etc

Anna “Ormeli”

Among the cosplays that you have done Anna “Ormeli” Moleva, one of its most prominent is Sylvanas Windrunner from World of Warcraft. Also has placed costumes from League of Legends, Mortal Kombat, Marvel, The Evil Within, Overwatch and Dark Souls.

Calssara

While Calssara has made countless cosplays of anime characters, also has played characters of franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Nier: Automata.

