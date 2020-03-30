Franchise-the movie maratonar on the vault – you

+









A scene from the Harry Potter films in the Great hall (photo: playback) A scene from the Harry Potter films in the Great hall (photo: playback)

Don’t know how to kill the time now? To see a good and a long way to entertain you and staring at you with those franchises that we love, but we never have the chance to do it the following. Love between vampires, space travel, and, impossible, she has no suggestions for you, at this point in time – check it out all below, and for a good marathon!

In The Harry Potter Series

Each thousand a-year worth his salt dreamed of one day studying at the school of wizardry and witchcraft in ” harry potter. k. a. the place where it all happened for the Harry Potter series. What better time to immerse yourself in a world of fantasy and nostalgia – looking back on the 7 films, from 2001 to 2011) for the franchise based on the books by J. K. Rowling? The time is now!!!







Liam and Jennifer at the premiere of the Hunger Games: hope – part 1 (picture: Getty Images) Liam and Jennifer at the premiere of the Hunger Games: hope – part 1 (picture: Getty Images)

The Hunger Games

How can you not identify, even if as a teenager, the struggles experienced in the Katniss Everdeen (the alter-ego of Jennifer Lawrence on the production, she was the daughter of one of the planet enslaved, and catapulted to the rank of the hero of a morbid reality tv show, the real life, where wins the one who kill all the others? J-Law rocks!







The Matrix (Photo: Handout) The Matrix (Photo: Handout)

The Matrix

If you have not had that one more a pair of sunglasses that Keanu Reeves wore in the trilogy of dystopia, and please him even more in the cinema, at the turn of the 90 years in the year 2000! All joking aside, the aesthetic, that permeates the whole trilogy marked a fashion statement has its time, and deserves to be checked. You see, all of the, it is possible, together the best pieces of this ingenious puzzle-freak. And we have come a room, and in 2021!







Star Wars: Clone Wars ” (Photo: Alamy) Star Wars: Clone Wars ” (Photo: Alamy)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

It is not one, nor two, nor three, but nine of the films for you, a picture of him! Starting with A New hope, the first in 1977 and the beginning of the story of Luke Skywalker, the go to the latest showing in the cinemas at the beginning of the year. This periga that you moved it to the quarantine, all the way through, to see to be able to how the all…patience!







Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in “Twilight” (photo: Handout) Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the “Twilight” (photo: Handout)

Twilight

OK, let’s start at the beginning, there is no better opportunity than this, to the quarantine for the whipping to tears in the face of ” the love of Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), to a total and complete frustration for Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner)! To see this triangle, and the definition of love from the year 2000, it is worth the 4. Film again, and all at once.

