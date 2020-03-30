Geisy Arruda ‘be’, with quarantine and jokes”, you have the advantage”

The muse has left, it was crazy the amount of

It seems that Geisy Arruda took it out, on Sunday (29.) to have to deceive his followers on social networks. The celebrity published a photo of drinking with a t-shirt… this is different.

“Quarentene and see if that helps. Why?” She writes in the heading of your posting.

Recently, it is still in quarantine, Geisy Arruda, let your followers delighted in the social media networks by posting a photo in which appears that gives you a clean use of ICT in a bikini and shows a lot of the form.

The fans also have the muse starred in “after the other”. “The fire is for everyone, love is so short,” he wrote in the heading of your posting. Read more.

MOST OF THE GEISY ARRUDA”: Geisy Arruda, appears to be completely established in a new photo: “Quarentene”self Geisy Arruda gives piscadinha to the trailer and the power is raging: “What a woman”

Check out what is happening in the world of the famous

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjLCFZ5bJ4(/embed)