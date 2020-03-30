Gloria Trevi and Shakira will be century in the list of 50 artists blockbuster of the 21st century.

Gloria Trevi and Shakira in the list of Pollstar of the 50 artists with the touring blockbuster of the 21st century.
In a table below the line of the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna, and even stars such as Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, alongside bands like Heart and Florence + The Machine, the Mexican figure at the point of 46 $71.3 million us dollars in cards sold. And the Colombian-born, in the 19th century, with $189.3 million.. The only Latin top.
The collection is mounted on the guides between 1. January 2000 and the 31. December 2019, the sum only for the 50 artists, far in excess of the $13 billion dollars in the cash register.
It is worth noting that the Trevi was imprisoned between 2000 and 2004.
Here we leave the top ten
1. Artist: Madonna
Box office: $1,312 million dollars
2. Artist: Celine Dion
Box office: 1,180
3. Artist: Beyoncé
Box office: 1,008
4. Artist: Taylor Swift
Box office: 925
5. Artist: Pink
Box office: 758
6. Artist: Lady Gaga
Box office: 574
7. Artist: Cher
Box office: 538
8. Artist: Britney Spears
Box office: 463
9. Artist: Rihanna
Box office: 336
10. Artist: Katy Perry
Box office: 325