Grammys 2020: Lana del Rey dressed as a SUPERMARKET paraded on the red carpet

Lana del Rey has shocked the Grammy awards 2020 with a look that has divided opinions since made a strong confession that left more than one admired; plus, it stole all the sighs of the present in and out of the event.

Remember that Lana del Rey is one of the nominees of the night with his new album Norman Fucking Rockwell!, it stayed true to that style nostalgic and romantic which characterizes it and, as in every gala is also one of the most anticipated in the carpet.

Many consider the Wool from the King pointed to a 60s style gown with a silver sequined, short sleeves with flight, neckline, teardrop and column silhouette, embellished with small fringes one of the trends of the night … along with the dresses in white color.

The origin of the dress Lana del Rey

What has most impacted of the garb gala of the singer Lana del Rey, it was a dress that, although he stood out for his brilliance, he could pass for one very simple , as told to the media present that it was purchased, nothing more and nothing less than a supermarket.

It was through an interview to E! Entertainment Tonight, the singer revealed that she bought at the mall, so expressed herself: “And I saw this, and I loved it”. This is a dress last time, but I love it.”

With that look to the experts in fashion have given the singer was inspired by the vintage fashion sequined silver and something tight, that although it was a garment supermarket, Lana Del Rey won with her piece, chosen by itself, any afternoon, and shine as a great celebrity that is in the world of music.

