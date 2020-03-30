Happy world day of Otaku!

By Veronica Martinez

Do you know what is an Otaku? Also called akiba-kei in Japan, it refers to those people who feel attraction or fascination for the themes of the japanese culture such as animes, video games, Cosplay and dream to look like their favorite characters.

For those who like this style of life because there is a day dedicated to the Otaku and is celebrated on the 15 of December.

Emerged in the 80s in Japan by columnist Akio Nakamori, who created the culture of ‘underground’ of the otakus.

Within this culture, tend to have a high level of demand and little flexibility on certain issues, for example, one who sees an anime series dubbed is not well seen, but it might be acceptable to use subtitles, as otherwise you consider you lose the essence of the anime series in question.

Outstanding people are usually disciplined and a perfectionist, and that same dedication is seen reflected in the go to a cosplay dressed up as your favorite character, or when its activities to acquire food items from Japan in specialised shops, in the purchase of utensils and garments such as sticks and hats with ears, and in meetings with other otakus to exchange all sorts of information from your favorite country.

PARADISE OTAKU

For all of these fans the best place to experience the otaku to the max is located on the street Chuodori is the most important of the neighborhood, Akihabara or Akiba, in this neighborhood there is everything related to the manga culture: comics, figures or costumes are products that have become typical of Akihabara and akiba-kei, invade the streets.

THE COSPLAY

In this world, the cosplay is a chance for the Otaku to look like their favorite characters or celebrities that represent any figure within this circle, and there are contests like the World Cosplay Summit also known as WCS, is an annual event, the international place in the city of Nagoya, Japan, and spans two days, in the first is carried out the Cosplayer Parade (Parade Cosplayer) and on the second day of the Cosplay Championship Cosplay). Another important event is held in Brazil every summer and is the Yamato Cosplay Cup.

Make a cosplay is not easy, as they require hours of design, preparation, materials, make-up, among other things, and here are some Cosplayers most prominent at the global level: Jessica Nigri is a cosplayer and correspondent, interviews u.s., Yaya Han cosplayer, model and costume designer, chinese-american, Stella Chuu, Leanna Vamp ,Maul cosplay, Jenna Meowri , Kamui Cosplay, Irine Meier, Leon Chiro, Kinpatsu Cosplay,

So for all the Otakus Happy day.