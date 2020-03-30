High alert in China: Hubei recorded 96 dead by coronaviruses | TRIBUNE

Hubei, China.- Health authorities Hubei, China, confirmed the death of 96 people more by the outbreak of new coronavirus engulfing the country, which amounts to more than two thousand 400 dead by this disease.

According to a report published, the majority of deaths were conglomeraron in the capital of the province of Wuhan, where is would have caused this virus.

In addition, the commission explained that there are already 630 of contagions over in Wuhan, raising the number of patients to 77 thousand in China continental, with the exception of Hong Kong and Macau.

The coronavirus has reached more than 25 countries and is a problem that alarm and worry too much to the international institutions.