In the Italian Lucca cosplayers transport you to another world

For some it is a simple hobbyfor others a way of being and even an art of living. This is the cosplayers, people who use costumes and represent characters, which will meet this year in the Italian Lucca for your convention world.

The cultural phenomenon, that has spread around the world and attracts thousands of fans the cosplay, (contraction of the English words “costume” and “play”), it has become fashionable and is repeated in Japan, the united States and Europe.

Until Sunday (November 3, 2019), in the medieval Lucca, in Tuscany, the festival, which was founded in 1966 for the comics, has become one of the most important dedicated to the so-called “ninth art”, the cinema of animation, video games and the representation of characters.

The streets of the fortified city, the visitors, which totaled 400,000 in the past year, they see to pass the famous heroes the japanese manga and Marvel characters, DC or Harry Potter.

“We see movieswe focus on a character, your personality, and when one puts in his costumeis like enter in your skin, know it from the inside, something really exciting,” explains Federico Pepe, also known as Deadpool, the antihero of Marvel, known for his megalomania and arrogance.

A cosplayer attends the Lucca Comics and games festival this October 30, 2019. Photo: AFP.

“What I like about him is precisely the fact that it is a counterflow-type, a little vulgartraits of his character which seem to me,” quips the young man, about 30 years, covered by a mask red and black, who in real life is a doctor of the emergency department of the hospital of Emilia-Romagna.

Launched in the 1970s in the united States for fans of ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Star Trek’, the phenomenon of the cosplayers was amplified in Japan, with the manga, then turn popular in the rest of the world.

Some ‘cosplayers’ manage to monetize your image and receive a payment for the promotion of brands.

Others choose to specialize in the manufacture of suits to measure, some very sophisticated, which allows them to bill for several thousand euros.

The Lucca Comics and Games Festival will run until Sunday, November 3, 2019. Photo: AFP.

There are already true celebritiesas the americans Jessica Nigri (30 years old) and Yaya Han (39 years) or the japanese Enako that, in 2016, was the first cosplayer to disclose its profits of close to USD 10 000 per month.

In recent years, the copslayers began to inspire in fans of tv shows like ‘Games of Thrones’, followed in more than 170 countries.

Among them stands out Natalia Trecanova, a Russian of thirty who resides for years in Florence, which participates in the Lucca Comics and Games with a blue robe and the hairstyle silver Daenerys Targaryen, the heroine of the saga fantastic-medieval born of the imagination of the american novelist George R. R. Martin.

“I like so much your character reserved as the authoritarian,” says the young cosplayer to the AFP .

For those who practice it, the cosplay is more than a costume, because they consider it a way of expressing yourself. Photo: AFP.

A fan of the series since its first season in 2011, he got in that adventure with her husband, who uses the layer Jon Snow (another hero of the series), and their little twins, in the guise of small dragons within your stroller.

But a real cosplayer does not only use a disguise or a mask, but also “embodies the characterimitate their gestures and expressions, both physical and verbal,” explains Célia de la villatte, also known as Narancia Ghirga, hero of the manga ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’.

Some dream of personally knowing the creators of your favourite characters, among them, the japanese designer Hirohiko Arakiconsidered one of the great masters of manga”, who is participating for the first time to a convention outside of Japan.