Instagram adds button for purchasing items without leaving the application

AFP

California, USA / 19.03.2019 22:08:32





Instagram gave this Tuesday, a step toward the e-commerce to add a option that allows users to to buy the products you see in publications of certain brands.

The social network launched a new button “checkout” in a beta version of the application in United States for instant purchases a limited number of businesses.

“We are presenting Checkout in Instagram“, noted the company Facebook in an online publication. “When you find a product that you love, you’ll be able to buy without leaving the application”.

When you press the button, users will be able to choose options like size and color and then pay for the selected objects without leaving Instagram.

Until now, when someone wanted to buy products that I saw in publications Instagram had to follow the links leading to the sites of online purchase. The information entered for the first purchase will be saved for the future.

Among the brands participating are Adidas, Burberry, Dior, H&M, Nike, Oscar de la Renta and Prada.

Facebook gets most of its revenue from digital advertising, but since he dabbled before in the e-commerce. Your messaging service Messenger was presented as a platform of communication for the stores or brands to connect with customers.