It is single! Lana del Rey ended her relationship with Sean Larkin It’s all over love!

Lana del Rey ended the relationship he had with Sean Larkin, this being the one that confirmed to the media the news that surprised the fans of the celebrity.

The artist kept dating with one of the cops more recognized on the internet as it is Larkin, from the past month of December.

Just three months since we made it official, the singer back to singleness, but, according to your ex, they ended up on very good terms and are still talking about.

Still, we talked and all of those things, although not too much because we have busy schedules, confessed instagramer on the recognized songwriter.

All seemed of wonder in the relationship, since they were very happy at the Grammy Awards, where the model of 34 years led to the police officer as a special guest.

In the interview that he agreed to give Larkin, had no more than words of gratitude for the artist, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

What was not revealed was the reason for the interpreter of Summertime Madness decided to put an end to the engagement that their fans supported them from the beginning.