Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together again

Rachel, Monica and Phoebe from ‘Friends’, they meet again and make us so happy!

‘Friends’: did you even Know these anecdotes of the pilot episode?

Every time are more frequent reminder of the protagonists of the legendary series ‘Friends’or at least for the times that show us that 25 years after the beginning of one of the best series of history -at least for us – remain as friends as we were showing in each episode. If a few weeks ago was Courtney Cox (Monica) who we were constantly handling and ensured that our pulses rise to the level of arrhythmia cosmic to publish in the social networks a photo with Matthew Perry (Chandler), has now been Jennifer Aniston – that since I opened the account in Instagram has not stopped to give us joys – with another image on Instagram who has revolutionized in the same manner: a couple of photographs in which Aniston (Rachel) appears with Courteney Cox (Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).

It is inevitable to think that so much meeting the old cast of ‘Friends’ you can be cooking one of our dreams, or better said, something that takes from us the dream of truth as is the return of the series or at least a special chapter in which we can see again the 6 magnificent together: Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani. We have No basis for saying that our request could become a reality, just hold on to what you said Jennifer Aniston not too long ago: “I’ve always said that I am open to participate. I would not miss the opportunity to share moments with those five people.” For that, they should be encouraged.

We do not know when is the photo with Courtney and Lisa, who has released Jennifer Aniston, only that he did this Sunday. So certain and sure of what they see is that they are in a restaurant or bar, but if the image really was of yesterday and posts to speculate, they could be celebrating something (a dream: the return of ‘Friends’), remembering old times, talking about the possible reconciliation of Jennifer and Brad Pitt or simply following the gala of the Critic’s Choice Awards, because they were not on the red carpet. Not, who knows!