Jennifer Lopez proves that she is not only well you be able to dance well, to play baseball

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- We all know that Jennifer Lopez has more talent, the singing, dancing and acting, but now there is a new who knows to play baseball.
Alex Rodriguez, ex-baseball player and a partner of JLo was on a video where the singer and her kids have fun in quarantine, to play baseball.
The family loses no time during the pandemic of the coronavirus, because you talk, to train by the energy and different activities.
Also, the actress showed that you have the expertise for your future husband, hits each ball.
Not Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . Not sell-out to many”. Non-seventh-inning-stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . Not a problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame” right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾ In a while We are hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It’s a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and a few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, online yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. �� . Yesterday so what a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of yourself, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!
