Jennifer Lopez takes and teaches him! Size XL: the last photo!

29. March 2020

(11:40 CET)

Jennifer Lopez is, like the rest of the citizens United States of America Usa so as a good part of the world, about this quarantine, caused by the coronavirus in your house. Yes, unlike the vast majority of his followers, the New York not that you have just problems with the room or come in your house. Quite to the contrary.

As we have seen, in your account of Instagram, and enjoy the whole day in the garden with a swimming pool by your house the good time with your children and your partner, Alex Rodriguez. But clearly, this lack of concerts and shows JLo by COVID-19, are not only his followers, come to the networks according to the material of the Bronx.

The photo of Jennifer Lopez

Therefore, one of the last photos you took Jennifer paparazzi before the start of the quarantine, so it’s viral. An image that we see López when you leave the gym and wear, as is customary, you, leggings not to do, another thing that will empower you, your famous curves.

And is that, if you know something that will make Jennifer Lopez it is perfectly your curves. You know very well that a lot of fans talk about them as women-sensual world, and the figure has been spectacular,””; no doubt, boast of them.

Among other things, because, again, demonstrate with this photo, the flattery, which he wears every time she does it, more than numerous. In this picture, many of the positive comments that can already read in the forums and networks have been.

Comments such as “This woman is like fine wine…as the years go by is always better”, “I hallucinate with Jennifer Lopez”, “Brutal”, “I think she has more,” “These hips are not of this world”, “mind-boggling” or “Jennifer Lopez is the Queen” these are just some of them.