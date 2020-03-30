Kakarot left to see in pictures some of the key characters of the Buu saga

Recently, we have been able to learn that the saga of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be the longest stage of the game, as that is the one that contains the final battle that we saw in the anime. Recently, we have revealed some of the playable characters we’ll see in this saga, as Majin Vegeta, Gotenks, Vegito, and the different versions of Majin Buu, each one of these wrestlers will have their special abilities and animations of different motions. Now if that wasn’t enough, thanks to Gamingbolt, you have revealed more images of these characters, showing a little more about its design, particularly in the area of Gotenks that until the moment there is not much information of the character.

As you can see in the pictures, Gotenks appears by one of his special attacks powerful, in addition, also the image of Kid Buu shows us the face of evil will be with eyes completely black and the iris red. Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be one of the best games of the franchise, as we live the experience ourselves of the history of the Saiyayin.

Would you like to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot?