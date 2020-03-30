Kally Kay; model that attempted to invade the field of play in the Super Bowl LIV

United STATES – The insanity came to a woman when it tried to invade the field of play of the Super Bowl LIV, but is not did their duty by trying to imitate Kinsey Wolanski, who if he managed to enter the field in the final of the Champions League.

Kelly Kay is the name of the woman who sought to infiltrate and emulate the security guards, but their attempts were in vain, as it could be subjected by the elements and was taken out of the enclosure after being taken to the police department.

Kay is a model and influencer of social networks, has 27 years of age and has a total of 358 thousand followers in your account of instagram and wanted to give more publicity to their social network.

The model spent a night in jail and was punished for the charges of trespass and paid a bail of one thousand dollars; it was she herself who posted on Instagram the photo that was taken in jail and the other where the subject and the lead handcuffed.

He also shared a video where it reflects the time in which I tried to enter the field and is shown as removed from the enclosure.

Information for Millennium.